SPRINGVILLE – Anheuser-Busch may be famous for its beer, but it’s the 4,704 cans of water received from the company that has made an impact on members of the Davis Lake Fire District.
Volunteer fire departments throughout the United States that respond to wildland fires can apply to receive canned emergency drinking water through the National Volunteer Fire Council for their immediate or upcoming wildfire response needs.
Frankie Tatum wrote a grant for Davis Lake to get the water because it met the following requirements:
Responded to wildfires in 2018 and plans to in 2019;
Be over 50 percent volunteer;
Serves a population of 25,000 or less; and
Demonstrates a need for the water.
Anheuser-Busch has committed to donating 1 million cans of clean drinking water throughout the United States in support of volunteer fire departments in 2019.
“This means we can have plenty of water for firefighters without having to take money out of our budget,” Tatum said. “Like any organizations, we have a limited budget. In our climate and the fires our firefighters respond to, water is essential. These cans of water are put in coolers and are put on every vehicle that goes out on a call.”
Assistant fire Chief Dale Trottier said Davis Lake is one of three fire departments in the state to receive this particular grant.
Davis Lake covers 75 square miles in St. Clair County. In 2018, Davis Lake responded to 202 calls, of which 45 were woodland/grass fires.
Tatum submitted the grant in June, and the two pallets of water were delivered Aug. 29.
Fire Chief Jimmy Briggs said Davis Lake is 80 percent volunteer.
He said the use of this water is restricted to the Davis Lake firefighters and volunteers in emergencies. The water cannot be sold or distributed to the public.
