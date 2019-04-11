Morgan Davidson and David Fletcher

Hal and Kelly Davidson, of Talladega, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Davidson, of Talladega, to David Fletcher, of Clarksville, Tennessee.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Royce and Barbara Gallahar, Bob and Linda Nunn, and the late Purvis Davidson, all of Talladega.  

She is a 2013 graduate of Talladega High School, a 2015 graduate of Central Alabama Community College and a 2017 and 2019 graduate of Auburn University.

In August, she will join the team at High Pointe Therapy in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The groom-elect is the son of Paul and Cheryl Fletcher, of Yuma, Arizona. He is the grandson of Fran Fletcher, of Oroville, California; the late Melvin Fletcher, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and the late Larry and Clara Summerfield, of Lakeport, California.

He is a 2012 graduate of Spanaway Lake High School in Spanaway, Washington, and a 2017 graduate of Washington State University. 

He is a first lieutenant in the United States Army.

The couple will be married June 8, 2019, at the Oak Meadow Event Center in Ohatchee.

 

