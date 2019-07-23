Mr. and Mrs. David (Jeanette) Wood, of Sylacauga, had their 72nd wedding anniversary on July 12. To celebrate, an anniversary party was given in their honor by their daughters, Jean Duke, Davida Sanders and Cindy Crump. The celebration was at the home of their daughter, Jean Duke in Scottsboro, on July 13.
There were approximately 40 family members and spouses in attendance, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nephews and cousins. In remembrance of this occasion the family presented the couple a gold inscribed plate containing their name, 72nd anniversary dates, and the reference to the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. A memory quilt containing portions of the same scripture and pictures throughout the couple’s marriage was also on display.