TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- On Thursday, former NASCAR driver and current analyst for NASCAR on FOX Darrell Waltrip visited Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season.
Waltrip toured the site for the track’s new $50 million Turn 3 oversized tunnel construct project, which will be complete in time for the three scheduled races April 26-28. He also recalled some of his fondest memories of the track.
“This place is the biggest track there is, and it has needed a big tunnel to go with it. Mission accomplished,” Waltrip said. “I remember coming here 47 years ago and was mesmerized at the size of this place … the infield, the track itself … just massive.
“Today, I am dazzled at the new tunnel. A lot of tracks have tunnels, but this is the ‘be all end all’ of tunnels … it’s unbelievable and is going to be great for the fans and teams.”
Waltrip’s first NASCAR race in his Hall-of-Fame career took place May 7, 1972. His car, a Holman Moody ’71 Mercury, finished 38th after engine failure. He started the race 25th.
“We fixed the car and had it ready to go, and Talladega was the next race on the schedule, so we loaded it up,” Waltrip said. “I had never been to a track like Talladega. I thought that day, ‘I am a big-time Cup racer,’ running with the likes of Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and David Pearson … and I was passing them during the race. It was just incredible.”
During his storied career, Waltrip amassed four Monster Cup NASCAR Cup Series race victories at Talladega. He finished in the Top 5 on 14 occasions, with five second-place finishes.
He once had an opportunity to fill in as a relief driver for Donnie Allison, who fell ill during a race in 1977. Waltrip fended off Cale Yarborough to earn his way to Victory Lane but wasn’t credited with the victory as NASCAR rules stated the win goes to the driver who started the race.
“Man, I thought it was so cool to win the race for them,” Waltrip said. “So, I pulled into Victory Lane and saw Donnie and Hoss (Ellington, owner of Allison’s team) in there already celebrating.
“I am sitting in the car and no one even comes over to me … no one asks do I need anything. I am like, ‘What is going on?’
“So, I finally just got out the car and started walking out, and Hoss asked Donnie, ‘What are you going to do for Darrell (for winning him the race)?’ Donnie said ‘I think I might buy him a Gatorade jacket.’
“I didn’t need a Gatorade jacket since I had many because Gatorade was my sponsor. Another memory of this incredible race track.”
The speedway’s ongoing construction project, dubbed the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar, includes a two-lane tunnel that will allow vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track. Taylor Corporation, of Oxford, heads the project.
“We continue to remain on a good time line, with both the tunnel and the Finish Line Premium RV area, despite all the weather issues we have had,” said Lance Taylor, president of Taylor Corporation. “It is our priority to stay on schedule. We have a great pumping system and have pumped out over 30 million gallons of water since mid-October. We are in a great place.”