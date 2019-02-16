PELL CITY – The group of dancers moved from side to side, back, and then forward to the loud music playing inside the large dance room at Celebrations.
“One, two, three, four - kick, kick, kick, kick,” yelled the man, one of eight dancers who in unison scooted across the concrete dance floor.
The dance group is just one of seven, along with nine couples, that will perform at the 2019 Pell City Line Dancers’ Dancing With Our Stars this Friday at Celebrations.
Juana Corbin of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and one of the eight dancers shaking a leg during a Thursday morning practice session, said the dance routine the group was performing was not its actual dance for Friday night’s contest.
“That’s top secret,” she said.
Corbin said Christy Slaughter is the group’s assigned dance choreographer.
“She has been amazing, because we all have left feet,” Corbin said, adding new St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray is expected to dance in Friday’s fundraising event.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and a meal is included with the price of a ticket. The dance contest will kick off at 7, and the event normally ends around 9:30.
“It’s going to be good,” said Murray as he watched the dance group practicing. “They have been practicing hard.”
Doris Munkus, one of the event organizers, said money raised from Dancing With Our Stars will help fund the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program.
The Pell City Line Dancers’ Dancing With Our Stars has raised money for many different groups and organizations in the past.
“In 2018, we raised $18,704 for the Pell City Police Foundation to purchase body cameras, bullet proof vests and for drug prevention,” said Nancy Crow, secretary for the Line Dancers. “Also, in 2017, we raised $11,355 for the Pell City Fire Department to help fund training for future firefighters.”
Murray thanked organizers and participants in this year’s Dancing With Our Stars for their fundraising efforts.
“The Sheriff’s Office is involved in many community service projects, one of those being the Project Lifesaver program,” he said.
He said Project Lifesaver was developed to assist with locating individuals who may have a cognitive disorder, which may lead them to wander.
“The program allows us to train personnel in search and rescue, and assists families with electronic bracelets, which allow families to monitor their loved one’s whereabouts,” Murray said. “In the event of a family member wandering off, we can use special equipment to locate them.”
He said it is difficult for someone to remove the tracking bracelet.
Murray said one bracelet costs $350, and it costs the Sheriff’s Office about $50 a year for maintaining each of them. He said the device is similar to a watch.
He said there are 25 St. Clair County residents who are monitored through Project Lifesaver.
Munkus said Dancing With Our Stars provides a fun way to raise money for important endeavors like Project Lifesaver.
Munkus said general admission tickets to Dancing With Our Stars are $25, and reserve seating is $35. She said tickets are normally sold out before the event, but a limited number of general admission tickets may still be available at the door for $30 apiece.
She said tickets are available at Pell City Fitness, Monkey Bizniss, Pell City Coffee, Uptown Girls and Cropwell Small Animal Hospital.
For more information, call Munkus at 205-473-4063.