Dan Smalley, Kristen Kelly to perform benefit concert

TALLADEGA — As part of Christmas on the Square and Talladega's Second Saturday, Nashville Country Music Star Dan Smalley and special guest Kristen Kelly will perform a benefit concert for the Red Door Kitchen Saturday night at The Ritz Theater.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased via donation for the Red Door Kitchen at https://reddoorkitchencountryconcert.eventbrite.com.
A $5 donation will also be accepted at the door on a first come first serve basis until a total of 500 tickets are sold.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Donate now by calling (256) 362-3663.