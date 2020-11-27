Daily Home obituaries

COLE
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Doris Houston Cole, 72, of Talladega will be announced byS.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. She passed Thursday, November 26, 2020.
FORMAN
Graveside Service for Mr. Ollis Forman, III, 54, is Mon., Nov. 30, 2020, 11 AM, at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama. Visitation is Sun., Nov. 29, 2020, 2:30-5 PM, at Dante Jelks Funeral Home.
Ollis Forman, III, lovingly known as Champ, was born to Ollis and Willene Forman on August 10, 1966.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ollis, Sr. and Zepora Forman, and Tom and Ruby Ham.
After graduation from Pell City High School, Champ enlisted into the United States Air Force. As an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist (Jet Engine Mechanic), Champ went on to serve in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. While serving in the military, Champ earned a number of awards including a National Defense Service Medal , Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Training Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
During his over seven years as a Sergeant in the military, Champ always had wonderful stories and pictures to share about his adventurous times. Most of his football and rugby friends called him "Street". Champ thought he was a baller, but he was just our humorous brother, fun loving, big brother Champ. After Champ's military career, he studied at Bevill State Community College, and later worked for PEMCO Aviation.
Champ accepted Christ as his Savior in 1996. Champ had a deep love for God and a love of people. Champ never met a stranger. A common saying of his , "I'm Blessed" and "Too Blessed to be Stressed or Depressed". Champ had a great love for his children, his three daughters Latrice, Tiffani, and Brittani.
With Champ's transition into God's waiting arms, he leaves to cherish his memories, his parents: Ollis and Willene Forman; a brother: Felix (Satara) Forman; two sisters: Danna Forman and Shawnda Forman; three daughters: Latrice Holmes (Kenny), Tiffani Forman, and Brittani Forman; four grandchildren: a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special acknowledgement to dear friends Mia McNeil and Monica Edmond Forman.
KELLEY
Alpine- Service for Kirk Kelley, 63, will be 1 p.m. on Mon., Nov. 30th at Terry’s Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 29th. Visitwww.terrysmortuary.com.
LEWIS
Sandra Coleman Lewis passed away in Sylacauga, Alabama on November 22, 2020 at the age of 72.
Sandra was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Ray Aubrey and Cora Jean Clecker Coleman. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ray Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, William R. (Bill) Lewis, Jr.; son, Stephan Ray Lewis (Melissa); sister, Janice Reams; granddaughter, Sara Alesandra (Ally) Lewis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Sandra was a longtime co-owner of Coleman Cleaners in Sylacauga and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga or the American Cancer Society.
No services are scheduled at this time, but a private family service will be held at a later date.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.
McNEELY
Sylacauga, AL - Celebration of Life for Mrs. Eloise McNeely, age 86, will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 private service. Rev. Douglas Varner, Officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM family hour 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.
Eloise McNeely was born July 14, 1934 to Elbert Sr. and Mary Sparks in Columbus, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and maternal aunt, Leves Harrell, who raised her from the age of 4. Also preceding her in death are siblings Lillie Mae (Andrew) Martin of Portland, Oregon and Dr. Elbert (Clevie) Sparks of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Eloise departed this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 86.
Eloise dedicated her life to loving Christ, her husband, and children. She was a member of True Light Community Church where she served as an usher until her health began to decline. Bishop Douglas Varner and the church family were an inspiration to her and she formed many special relationships with members.
Eloise believed in education. A highly intelligent woman, she had a thirst for knowledge. She was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” in her Senior Class at East Highland High School. After high school, Eloise attended Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Huntsville, AL. She demanded academic excellence for her family and expressed pride in their academic achievements.
Eloise was a virtuous woman who was devoted to her husband of over 67 years. His recent passing weighed heavily on her heart. Their love was centered on “togetherness”.
To this marriage union 7 children were born Ricardo “Rick” (Ann) McNeely, Olympia, WA; Warren (the late Cathy) McNeely, Bellevue, OH; Gary McNeely, Suffolk, VA; Gail (Patrick) Garrett , Huntsville, AL; Wayne (Annie) McNeely, Columbus, MS; Brenda McNeely, Shorter, AL; Sabrina Jemison, Hoover, AL; a special grandson, Cornelius McNeely, Huntsville, AL; a special God-daughter, Shafunda (Alex) Richards, Madison, AL.; and twins Joseph and Josephine Thomas, formerly of Sylacauga, AL.
Mom loved family and preparing meals for the family and relatives especially during holidays. She was a “Seasoning Queen” she knew just the right amount of seasonings needed to make everyone’s taste buds come alive. All the grandchildren and many great-grandchildren enjoyed “Granny’s” special treats. Sixteen grandchildren brought her extreme joy: Terrance McNeely, Ricardo (Mack) McNeely, Isaiah McNeely, Mitchell McNeely, Matthew McNeely, Jermaine McNeely, Jordan McNeely, Joshua McNeely, Trawaski McNeely, Darius McNeely, Lauren McNeely, Cornelius McNeely, Christopher McNeely, Camille McNeely, Trey Jemison, and Kayla Jemison.
A very special sister, Annie R. Hention, of Atlanta, GA was a bright spot each day in her life. Every day her sister called to chat with her and tell her how much she loved her. They would sound like young girls giggling and saying “I love you” until someone got the courage to say “good-bye”. Also remembering her life and cherishing her memory are nieces, Cassandra (Rodney) Landrum, Tuscaloosa, AL; Cora Andretta Martin, Kansas City, KS; nephews, Reuben (Aretha) Sparks, Panama City, FL; Andrew Martin, Jr., Portland, OR; Michael (Addie) Hention, Atlanta, GA and special cousins, Annie Bell (Larry) McAdams, Pat (Allen) Gamble, both of Sylacauga, AL; Katie Sparks, Opelika, AL; Joe Sparks, Boston, MA and a host of other cousins and relatives.
Her “light” was evident throughout the Sylacauga community. In earlier years, she was also known as the “cookie lady”. A tap on the screen door and the cookie jar was made available for any young person in the neighborhood. Her love for children was contagious. She was an active supporter of the Sylacauga public school system and could be found serving as PTA president, substitute teacher, Girl Scout leader, little league team mom, and many other roles of a supportive parent.
After all her children started school, she began her professional career with the Alabama State Unemployment Office. In this role, she assisted many students in the Job Corps program as Program Coordinator, and sent many people to interview for jobs in which they ultimately secured. “Mrs. Mc” as she was commonly known could be found working to ensure qualified applicants at least gained an interview for a job. As a member of the Red Hatters Society, she enjoyed the fellowship with other ladies of the community spreading joy to others. “Lady E” as she was affectionately known enjoyed the company of her sisters.
Her love of family did not know any bounds. She enjoyed the love and support of her McNeely family, two brothers-in-law, Rev. A.D. McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; Frank McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; and two sisters-in- law, Mrs. Maczinnia (Robert) Miller, Sylacauga, AL; and Linda Liggins, Akron, OH. A host of nieces and nephews were very special and dear to her heart.
Eloise’s life epitomized how a Christian woman should live. The matriarch of our family, Eloise possessed an internal light of love and respect that shined on all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be missed. Nevertheless, her legacy of love and hard work encourages us to move forward in letting our light shine, so we too can glorify the Lord.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 5:16
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in memory of Willie and Eloise McNeely be made to
Coosa Valley Medical Center
315 West Hickory Street
Sylacauga, AL 35150
RICHEY
Celebration of Life for Mr. Manuel Lynn Richey, 70, will be 12 noon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens, Munford, Alabama. Visitation will be 1- 5 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sims funeral home.
On Thursday, June 29, 1950 in Talladega Alabama, Samuel Richey and Atmonia
(Suttle) Richey welcomed a son, Manuel Lynn Richey, to their growing family.
Brother Manuel was an avid believer and faithful member of Tinney Street Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Ophelia S. Hill School in Munford, Alabama. He was retired from United Defense in Anniston Alabama, Talladega Foundry in Talladega Alabama, and Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) with many honors he received for the services he did. He owned his own business - Richey’s Hauling and Grading Services, which he enjoyed and loved. Everyone that knew Brother Richey knew he was a hard worker, a man of his word, a true Auburn fan, a NASCAR fan, and a true and faithful servant.
On Thursday (Thanksgiving)morning, November 26, 2020, he was called to his eternal home while at his residence. He is preceded in death by his son Demetrius Richey, his parents Samuel Richey & Atmonia Suttle-Richey, Sister Annie Lee Bass, Mother-in Law Irene Augusta Williams, Father-in-law William L. Jones and Brother - in - Law Willie Lee Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and caring wife of 49 years Carolyn Faye
Williams-Richey, two daughters, Merriom (Lemuel) Hashim, and Kimberly (Darrell) Smoot which he called La’San and KimBo. His heart was his six Grandchildren, Octavius Jorall Richey (Tae-Tae), Brittany Nicole Richey, Da’Lishya RaShawn Smoot (Lee Lee), Lemuel Kaseem Hashim (KaSeem), (the Twins) Asia Z. Hashim and Amir I. Hashim; one great- grandchild, Destanii Roy
his sugar foot; two sisters Mildred Whetestone of Sylacauga, Alabama and Nancy
(Rev.Jimmy )Norwood of Vincent Alabama and two brothers, his twin Samuel (Teresa) Richey and Jimmie Richey of Eastaboga Alabama; three brother-in-Law Stanley Williams, William L Jones, Jr., and Frank Bass; sister -in -Law Jessie Mae (Wayne) Howell and one uncle James Thomas (Mattie) Suttle of Tampa, Flordia, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
SHIREL
Services for Mr. D'ANgelo Lavell "Bean" Shirel, 32, of Talladega, Alabama, will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at noon at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacques Francois officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Shirel on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega.
D'Angelo, often referred to as "Bean" by many of his friends and
relatives, was loved by all. During his youth, he enjoyed sports and
was a 2007 graduate of Talladega High School where he showed hisathletics skills on both the basketball and football team. He also
played in the Talladega City Leagues. At the time of his death,
D'Angelo was an employee with Legacy Cabinets in Eastaboga. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
D'Angelo's life journey came to an end in the early morning hour of November 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Betty Shirel and Minnie J. Swain and Willie Henderson;five aunts, Sharon Cross, Reabell Swain, Juanita Swain, Nettie M. Swain and Brenda Elston; two uncles, Willie Howard Swain and Lawrence Swain.
D'Angelo leaves to cherish and remember all his love and precious
memories; two sons, A'Mare White and Dakare Shirel; one daughter,
Katlyn White; loving parents, Clara Shirel Swain and Anthony Swain; two sisters, Kendiada Whitson and Shaquita Whitson of Talladega;
three brothers, D'Anthony (Shantia) Shirel, D'Antwanez Swain, and
Brandon Swain, all of Talladega; special companion, Angelica White;
brothers from another mother, Trenez and Berto Jones; six aunts,
Carol (Robert) Reed, Mozelle (Johnny) Whitson, Lillie Whitson, Diane
(Tony) McElderry, Patricia (Warren) Frazier, and Rita Swain; five uncles, Joe M. (Debra) Shirel, Sr., Rodney (Sylvia) Shirel;, Michael
Shirel, Mark (Sheletia) Shirel, and Rodney (Shenita) Swain; a special loving family of Angelica White (The Whites), who loved him dearly; and a host of special nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
SMITH
Funeral service for Glenda Heaton Smith of Childersburg will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Mrs.Smith passed away November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter: Djuana Myers (Jeff), son: John Rape, brother: Alan Heaton, sisters: Diann Smith (Bobby), Pam Hammonds, Toni Slatton, grandchildren: Daniel Baaily, Tyler Lewis, great grandchildren: Skylar Bailey and Micah Bailey.
WHETSTONE
Sylacauga, AL - Celebration of life for Mr. David "WhetRock" Whetstone, 65, will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in Sylacauga with Rev. Roger Holtzclaw officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituaries and condolences.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, directing.
WHITESIDE
Alpine- A private service for T.L. Whiteside Jr., 75, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 30. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com.