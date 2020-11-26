Daily Home obituaries

DUNN
Sylacauga, AL - Celebration of Life for Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn, age 23, was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at noon at Simmons Community Cemetery, Millerville, AL. Rev. Keric Merritt, Officiating. Visitation was Thursday from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home.
On November 20, 2020 Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn departed this walk of life at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, loving mother, April Dunn of Sylacauga; loving father, Brandon Searcy of Sylacauga; Step - father, Christopher Fletcher of Sylacauga; Godmother, Tiffany Ragland of Oxford,; Godfather, Paul Adair of Anniston; siblings, DeAundriea Wilson, DeAsia Wilson, Zamaria Whetstone, Kania Searcy, Brandy Searcy, Hope Baggage, Shalera Balwen, C.J. Fletcher, and Brandon Searcy, Jr.; grandmother, Ethel Dunn of Sylacauga; grandfather, Manuel Stone of Opelika; favorite uncle, Christopher Dunn; Special friend, Bryant Garrett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
FORD
Talladega- Graveside service for Pamela Ford, 56, will be 10 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 28th, at Midway Memory Gardens. Visitation 2-7, Fri., Nov. 26th. Visit www.terrysmortuary. com.
HALE
MCGHEE
Talladega- A celebration of life for Jacqueline Wheeler McGhee, 59, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Kings Chapel Church Cemetery, 4467 Kings Chapel Road, Alpine, AL 35014. Pastor Van T. Welch will deliver the eulogy. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
On March 10, 1961, in Anniston, Alabama, Reverend Porter Wheeler, Jr. and Mildred Calhoun Wheeler welcomed a daughter, Jacqueline Wheeler McGhee, to their growing family.
Mrs. McGhee confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and united with Kings Chapel Congregational Church. Jackie was a graduate of Talladega High School and continued her education at Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University. She completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Development at Talladega College. Jackie dedicated 32 years of service to the field of mental health where served as a program manager for Alta Pointe. On July 3, 1987, Jacqueline and Henry McGhee were united in holy matrimony. Jacqueline served in ministry, alongside her husband, as the first lady of New Hope United Methodist Church of Talladega and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church of Munford. When she stepped away from her busy schedule, she enjoyed reading, writing poetry and living life to the fullest.
Mrs. McGhee answered the call of her Lord and Savior in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Coosa Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Reverend Porter Wheeler, Jr. and Mildred Wheeler; and her grandparents, Mell K. Calhoun, Elize Cole Calhoun, Porter F. Wheeler and Bessie Newsome Wheeler.
Jackie is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Dr. Henry McGhee of Talladega, Alabama; stepmother, Georgia Wheeler of Talladega, Alabama; one son, Sherwin (Koretta) McGhee of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Khristian, Kennedi and Kamden; her lovely Goddaughter, Miracle Norris; six sisters, Gloria (Alexander) Ford and Taloria (Erwin) Maddox of Jonesboro, Georgia, Erica (Tommy) Smith of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lisa (Shedric) Long of Talladega, Alabama, Patricia (Pastor J'von) Hearn of Huntsville, Alabama and Pamela Kimbeni of Talladega, Alabama; one brother, Porter (Tammy) Wheeler, III of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three aunts, Christina Hatcher of Washington, D.C., Annie Dates of Talladega, Alabama and Freddie (James) Green of Greensboro, Alabama; one uncle, Otha (Christina) Calhoun of Washington, D.C.; a special friend, Sharon Shepherd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.
PATTERSON
Talladega - A Celebration Remembering the Life of Mr. Ira James Patterson, 71, of Talladega, Alabama, will be held, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 12 Noon at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Louise Morris officiating and Minister Carol Moore Eulogist. Interment will follow in Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Patterson on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega.
Ira James Patterson entered this world on April 16, 1949 to the union of the late Lewis Patterson, Sr. and the late Jurline Fomby Patterson in Talladega, Alabama.
Ira James Patterson confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior and united with Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
During his youth, Ira attended Westside High School. Upon his completion of school, Ira begin working at Wehadkee Yarn Mill and gave many years of dedicated work until the closing of the mill. It was at this time Ira begin working at Talladega College in the maintenance department for ten years. He later ended his working career after serving as custodian with the Talladega City School System.
Ira, affectionately known by many as "Ira James", was well known for his love of antique cars, fishing, and hunting. Ira James would spend countless hours working on old vintage cars and trucks, which he took great pride in.
Along the path of Ira's life journey, he encountered his soulmate, Mrs. Evangeline (Graham) Patterson and they were later united in holy matrimony; and to this union was born a son, Lynn, and a daughter, Elayne. He had a strong appreciation for his family and kids, but amongst those that were dearest to him were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ira answered the call of his Master and transitioned to his eternal home joining his beloved son, Ira Garrett; parents, Lewis Patterson, Sr. and Jurline Patterson; sister, Doretha Cook; and brother, Lewis Patterson, Jr.
Leaving behind to cherish all his love and precious memories are; a loving devoted wife of 45 years, Mrs. Evangeline Patterson; three daughters, Elayne (Roger) Funderburke and Angela Garrett of Talladega, Irish Garrett of Sylacauga; three sons, Lynn (Tamekia) Patterson of Talladega, Ira Debarbelabon of Sylacauga, and Terrell Estelle of Georgia; one brother, Reginald Ray Patterson of Talladega; three sisters, Hattie (Leroy) James, Annie L. Patterson, and Anna Marie Patterson, all of Talladega; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends
PEARSON
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Betty Jemison Pearson, 74, of Munford will be announced by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. She passed Saturday, November 21, 2020.
WHETSTONE
