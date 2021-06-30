Daily Home employee Fay Belcher retires

Fay Belcher grew up working at the Daily Home. Literally.
“I actually started working at the Daily Home when I was still in school, when I was 15,” she said. “It was part of a program where you would go to regular classes until 11, then you’d go to a job, which they found for you, in the afternoon. And I’ve been here ever since. I did quit once for about a year, but I was miserable, so I came back.”
Belcher, a graphic artist with the paper, officially retired in April but continued working part-time in May and June. Her last official day is Wednesday.
“I was a baby when I started here, and I’m retiring as an old lady,” she said. “My husband retired four years ago, so we’ve got lots of traveling to do. We have a boat, too, so we’re looking forward to spending a lot of time on the water this summer.”
She said that she has been a graphic artist for her entire tenure, starting as a teenager.
“But things were a lot different back then,” she said. “It’s the same thing, but we had to do everything by hand. We use computers for everything now. That makes it a little bit easier.”
She added, “What I’ll really miss is the people. We really are like a family. Sandra Carr was a little older than me, I grew up with Sandi Carden, and Dot Killough was like a mother to all of us. Geraldine (Osburn) was here when I started, and Pam (Isbell) has been a really great boss. We’ve watched each other get married, have kids, watched graduate, get married, have kids of their own. We all took care of each other from the first. You know, I’ve always said you’ll never get rich working at the Daily Home, but we’re a family. That’s what kept me here. I like my job, but I Iike the people even better.”