Daily Home amends its list of Sylacauga candidates to include those omitted from Wednesday’s paper (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The names of several candidates for municipal office in Sylacauga were inadvertently left out of an article in Wednesday’s Daily Home.
Below is the complete slate of candidates for mayor and council in the Marble City.
The mayor’s race has drawn half a dozen candidates, including incumbent Jim Heigl as well as Michael R. James, Joseph Hamilton, Baxter Bozeman, Jamie Lee Powell and Richard A. “Rick Morris.
In Sylacauga Council Districts 1 and 2, the incumbents, Ashton Fowler and Tiffany Nix, are both facing two challengers. Fowler is facing Albert L. Patton and Mike Landers, while Nix will go up against Laffarian “Dion” Smith and Andrew Morgan.
In District 3, incumbent Donnie W. Blackmon is being challenged by DeCorey Hale and Timothy “Nate” Brewer, while District 4 Councilman and current council President Frank “Lee” Perryman faces challenges from Jada R. Thomas-Combs and Jonathan “Jon” Hall.
In District 5, incumbent Dallas Davenport is being challenged by Laura Barlow Heath and John Wesson.
The above candidates will appear on the ballot Tuesday, Aug. 25. If any one candidate in a race fails to get past 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters in that race will compete in a runoff Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Contact information needed
The Daily Home will be asking each candidate to provide some basic information and answer a set of uniform questions for The Daily Home during the runup to the election. Candidates are asked to provide email and telephone contact information (not necessarily for publication) to The Daily Home through news@dailyhome.com. For any candidates who do not use email, please call Daily Home Managing Editor Lew Gilliland at 256-996-7229.