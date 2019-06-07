TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Got Talent is coming back.
Minister Patrick Washington and D.Y.N.A.M.I.C. Outreach Ministries will be hosting the “Teen and Young Adult Summit” at the Spring Street Recreation Center on Saturday, June 15, starting at 3 p.m.
The competition categories will include lip-synch, group, solo and dance performance. The event is free and open to everyone.
There will also be “free health screenings, prizes, etc.,” according to a flier announcing the event. The health screenings will be provided courtesy of Quality of Life Health Services Inc. There will also be several vendors of various types as well.
Music will be provided by Demetrius Thomas and On the 1’s and 2’s.
D.Y.N.A.M.I.C., or Discovering Your Net Worth and Mission In Christ, was established by Washington in 2010. The first Talladega’s Got Talent event took place in 2014.
“We allow youth and young adults to participate in unique programs that help build character and strengthen overall morals,” Washington said. “The youth are encouraged to feed the hungry, help the widows and widowers (and) help with prayer vigils in many different and unique ways.”
Vendor slots are still available.
To participate in Talladega’s Got Talent, please contact Washington at 256-390-5995.