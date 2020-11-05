Cyclist who set out to raise money for Presbyterian Home completes journey

TALLADEGA -- In the first week of March, Don Hagan dipped the rear tire of his bicycle in the Pacific Ocean.
He then set out from San Diego on what was going to be a 3,203-mile ride across the country that would end with his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean in St. Augustine, Florida. He got pledged for 1 cent per mile, with all of the money being donated to Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children and the Ascension Academy.
2020 being what it was, however, things didn’t quite go as planned.
When his group arrived in El Paso, Texas, about two weeks and 732 miles later, COVID-19 was a pandemic, and the country was shutting down. He ended up driving to Jacksonville, Alabama.
He was able to meet his commitment to his sponsors and the Presbyterian Home by riding the number of remaining miles in the cross-country trip around the state of Alabama.
“I enjoy riding in Alabama,” he said. “There’s so much you can see at bike speed that you’ll just miss if you’re in a car or if you’re driving to work every day. You might not notice the cranes on the side of the road, or that there’s an eagle following you about 30 feet over your head.
“You may not notice a fox sitting up and looking at you. There are some amazing things in nature. And I stop at all the little stores, too, and everyone is always very open, very friendly. They’re curious and they want to talk to you.”
Even so close to home, there were still hazards, including his being hit by a truck at the Walmart in Springville on July 4. He recovered.
Hagan retired in 2015 and knew he wanted to make the cross-country trek, “but it took me a couple of years to work up to it. I knew I could do it, but I needed that last little push.
“And then a voice inside me said to do it for the children, and that’s when everything kicked in. I had a mission now. I don’t regret any of it in the least, even though I didn’t actually complete it, per se.”
Hagan met with the students at Ascension before he left for California, got to know them and took all their names with him to include in his nightly prayers. The students followed his progress on a map at the school, which came with its own set of challenges.
The ride began in San Diego, passed through Tucson, Arizona, and ended in El Paso, but most of the other stops were in very small towns that could be difficult to locate.
“We crossed over the Rocky Mountains at their lowest point, then went down through Arizona and New Mexico and into Texas,” he said. “We crossed the Continental Divide in two different places.
“There was rain and a lot of wind, at one point blowing so hard that we could not go forward at all. When the wind was in your face, you would be lucky to go 10 miles per hour, which is pretty slow.
“Then you turn a corner, the wind is behind you and you’re going 30 miles per hour without pedalling.”
He was accompanied by a group of 44 other cyclists, all of them over 50 and the oldest being 83.
Other stretches of the trip were very dry, but there was a lot of color even in the desert, he said.
In Texas, the group spent a night at a school for immigrant children about 30 feet from the border wall. The principal was a former student at the school who had actually been kidnapped on the other side of the Mexican border during a previous crossing.
Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said in a press release Monday, when Hagan was visiting students at Ascension, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for donors like Don, who help us provide a path of hope and a place of healing.”