Cyclist’s cross-country ride to benefit Presbyterian Home for Children (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Don Hagan, 72, of Birmingham, is riding across the country to raise funds and awareness for the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega.
Hagan will be riding his bike approximately 3,000 miles from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, between March 7 and April 27 as part of a “Coast 2 Coast Challenge,” according to a Presbyterian Home for Children press release.
Hagan is asking the public to “pledge a penny a mile,” or about $30 to support the Presbyterian Home. He will ride an average of 65 miles a day, the release notes.
“This isn’t a GoFundMe ride, this is a Go Fund Them ride,” said Hagan, a retired Southern Company nuclear engineer. “I’m paying my own way out and back. Every penny for every mile goes to the kids.”
Hagan explained the origin of his idea.
“I concluded a child can understand the concept of a bike and a penny, so I brought the two ideas together,” he said. “I want to make a difference in a child’s life.”
Hagan is a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Homewood, which is one of the Presbyterian Home for Children’s many partners.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for donors like Don who help us provide a path of hope and a place of healing for the children and families entrusted to us,” said Doug Marshall, president of the Presbyterian Home for Children. “There is already a lot of excitement around Don’s Coast 2 Coast Challenge, and our goal here is to raise $20,000 to help us care for children.”
Hagan also visited students Monday from Ascension Leadership Academy, which is a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and First Presbyterian Church of Talladega, Marshall noted.
“I have long known Don Hagan to be a person who is always looking to put his faith into action. He's an engineer. He likes to tinker with big questions while looking for practical applications. Still, I was floored when he told me about his plan,” said the Rev. Joe Genau, of Edgewood Presbyterian. “He's putting his body through an incredible strain in order to help vulnerable kids and families.
“Don knows how God wants us to live in this world — with radical hospitality, welcoming the stranger, using whatever we have to work toward justice. So much of the time all of those beautiful ideas stay in our heads. Don is putting muscle and tendon and breath and heartbeat and sweat to his discipleship in following Jesus.”
Hagan will be riding with a tour of more than 40 riders from throughout the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The youngest rider is 50. The oldest is 82, the release notes.
Marshall said the riders selected their own organization to support.
“I guess if I was born 200 years ago, I would be on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and 200 years in the future, I’d be on a starship,” Hagan said.
“I love being on a road I’ve never been down before. I’ve had eagles follow me and foxes stare at me. Most people would never know there are llamas, alpacas and dwarf cows in Alabama. If you’re riding at bike speed, you see amazing things.”
Presbyterian Home for Children is one of the few organizations in the state caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls, along with their female caregivers, in its Secure Dwellings Program, the release adds.
The Home serves approximately 225 individuals each year from across Alabama, including teenage girls who have been subject to extreme trauma and neglect, homeless young female adults and families in crisis through in-home intensive services.
To donate, and to follow Hagan’s progress, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensC2CCyclingChallenge/.
