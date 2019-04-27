TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has announced cybersecurity expert and alumna Essye B. Miller will speak at the school’s 144th commencement ceremony Sunday, May 5, at 9 a.m. on the campus quad.
According to a Talladega College press release, Miller is a career member of the Senior Executive Service for the federal government.
She serves as the principal deputy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO).
In her role, Miller “assists the DoD CIO as the primary advisor to the secretary of defense for information management/ information technology (IT) and information assurance, as well as non-intelligence space systems; critical satellite communications, navigation and timing programs; spectrum; and telecommunications,” the release notes.
Before joining the DoD CIO, Miller served as the director of cybersecurity for the Army CIO/G-6.
Additionally, Miller was also the Army's senior information assurance officer and was responsible for the development, implementation, execution and oversight of the Army's cybersecurity program, the release adds.
Miller began her career as an information technology specialist at Gunter Air Force Base.
The Talladega College graduate went on to serve in various leadership positions throughout the Air Force, including with the following units or offices: Air Force Communication and Information Center; Air Force Office of Warfighting Integration and Chief Information Office at the Pentagon; Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base; the 75th Communications and Information Directorate; and Deputy CIO at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, the release states.
Miller received her bachelor's degree from Talladega College. She also holds master’s degrees in business administration from Troy State University and strategic studies from Air University in Montgomery.
Additionally, Miller is a 2016 graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
She is a member of Armed Force Communications and Electronics Association.
For more information, contact Talladega College Public Relations Director Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.