SYLACAUGA -- Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Community Links program continues to deliver health care information to the community.
On Monday, Community Links will have a local cardiologist discuss coronary artery disease in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium at B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
The program brings a timely topic to the community on cardiac care during “National Heart Month.”
The event not only brings important health care topics to residents in the area. It also offers a complimentary lunch provided by CVMC staff to those attending.
Lunch begins at 11 a.m. followed by the presentation at noon.
Special guest is Dr. David Schultz, a cardiologist with the Alabama Cardiovascular Group. He also has a Ph.D. in cardiology.
The Alabama Cardiovascular Group is located at 209 West Spring Street in Sylacauga.
According to a report released by the American Heart Association on Thursday, nearly half of all U.S. adults have some type of cardiovascular disease, a percentage that reflects recently updated guidelines for treating high blood pressure. High blood pressure – also known as hypertension – can lead to heart attack, heart failure and stroke.
The American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics - 2019 Update" published Thursday in the AHA journal Circulation, has been released annually since 1958 and is based on data from the National Institutes of Health and other government sources. This year's report said 121.5 million adults in the U.S. – 48 percent based on 2016 figures – have cardiovascular disease. Heart disease was the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. and stroke was No. 5, the same ranking as in the previous year.
Glenn Sisk, CEO and president of CVMC, has said the program partnership with the library has been phenomenal.