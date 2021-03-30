CVA’s Lovett, Castleberry signs with CACC

HARPERSVILLE — Coosa Valley Academy’s Carmen Lovett and Jenna Castleberry will have another two years on the softball diamond together as both signed their letters of intent on Tuesday to play at Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City.
Lovett is glad that she is going to spend two more seasons with Castleberry. Lovett said that they have a strong connection.
“Me and Jenna feed off each other,” Lovett said. “We pick each other up when we are down. I am excited to still be able to play with her.”
Being close to home played a major role in both of their decisions to attend CACC.
“It is close to home and my family,” Castleberry said. “I like the atmosphere that they give. It is a safe and cool environment to be in.”
CVA head coach Stoney Wesson said she is elated that the countless hours of training and playing softball have paid off for Castleberry and Lovett.
“They have worked hard all of their lives,” Wesson said. “I have known both of them since they were nine or 10 years old… They have worked hard all their lives, and nobody is more deserving than them two.”
Both players are having stellar senior campaigns. Castleberry and Lovett are batting over .600 for the Rebels. Defensively, the duo splits time at two of the most vital positions, pitcher and shortstop.
“They are utility players,” Wesson said. “I can put them out at any position, and I wouldn’t have to worry about them.”
CACC head softball coach Greg Shivers is looking forward to having Lovett and Castleberry on the diamond for the next two seasons. Shivers said that their versatility is something that really stood out to him during their tryout.
“They are both can play multiple positions, and that is what we (are) looking for,” Shivers said. “We are looking to get as many great athletes as we can, and they both fit that bill. Jenna swings the bat really well, and Carmen does as well. We are looking forward to their time here… They are great students, they are great people, great athletes, and that is what we are looking for.”
Lovett said some of the burdens are off her since her college decision has been made. The senior now plans to concentrate on helping the team win an AISA title.
“There is still a lot of pressure because I still have my teammates, and we still have a state championship to win,” Lovett said. “My focus now is to finish out this season, then I would about playing for CACC.”
The Rebels are 5-2 on the season. CVA has had to postpone or cancel several games due to the weather and COVID-19 this season. The Rebels have not played a game since March 11.
CVA has been dominant in the games that they have played this season.
The Rebels have scored 13 or more runs in four games. They have been just as impressively defensively, as they have held five opponents to one run or scoreless.
“We want to finish these regular-season games out strong, and we want to hit state hard,” Castleberry said. I feel like if we can get enough games and practices in, we can make a good run at state.”