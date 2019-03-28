TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce honored Custom Pizza as Talladega’s Business of the Year on Thursday at a Chamber Coffee hosted by the newly reopened Bill Stanford Automotive.
Chamber Director Jason Daves said Custom was renowned for serving the best pizza in the South. Business owner James Braswell said he was proud to win the award and to serve customers from all over the Southeast.
Mayor Jerry Cooper presented the award and said there had been many other worthy nominees this year, “but we can only have one winner at a time.”
All of the Chamber awards for 2018 were supposed to be presented at a luncheon in January, but it had to be canceled due to weather.
Thursday was also a ribbon-cutting for Bill Stanford, who said, “I tried retirement for a while, but then I just needed something else to do.”