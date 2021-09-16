Crowd celebrates afternoon in the sun at Talladega's Community, Employee Appreciation Day

A crowd estimated in the hundreds came out to Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center on Sunday for the City of Talladega’s first Community and Employee Appreciation Day.
Highlights of the event included a picnic, pedal boats, golf, water slides and swimming.
“Talladega is blessed to have Shocco Springs and other beautiful outdoor spaces where residents and visitors can socialize, bond and have a great time,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “After seeing how much everyone enjoyed our first Community and Employee Appreciation Day, I am determined to make this a tradition. It’s good for families and good for the entire community.”
Hill said the inspiration for the event came from a community survey, which found “over 90 percent of community residents ... said that there are not enough affordable activities for children and families in Talladega.”
He hopes to help remedy this problem and enrich the city by hosting more community-wide events, he said in a statement issued Tuesday.
To keep track of upcoming City of Talladega events and activities, follow Talladega on Instagram @cityoftalladegagovernment, on Twitter at @TalladegaGov, on LinkedIn at @TalladegaGovernment, on Facebook @cityoftalladegagovernment, and on TikTok at @cityoftalladega.