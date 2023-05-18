 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Crime Stoppers seeks help to solve homicides

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information regarding two recent homicides in Talladega.

The first case involves the shooting death of Jonathan Vann Boyd earlier this month. According to a Crimestoppers press release, “On Wednesday, May 6, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers with the Talladega Police Department were dispatched to 4525 Howell Cove Road in reference to a welfare check on the resident. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence due to the nature of the call. Once inside, officers located an adult male identified as Boyd, 43. Investigators say Boyd sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”