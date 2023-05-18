Crime Stoppers seeks help to solve homicides

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information regarding two recent homicides in Talladega.
The first case involves the shooting death of Jonathan Vann Boyd earlier this month. According to a Crimestoppers press release, “On Wednesday, May 6, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers with the Talladega Police Department were dispatched to 4525 Howell Cove Road in reference to a welfare check on the resident. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence due to the nature of the call. Once inside, officers located an adult male identified as Boyd, 43. Investigators say Boyd sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
The second incident involves the death of Andrew Lee Jobson, 34, of Munford, following a hit-and-run on the 275 Bypass Sunday.
The release for the Jobson case says “at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers with the Talladega Police Department were dispatched to the area of the intersection of AL Highway 275 / Allen Street in reference to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located the scene and found the victim, an adult male, lying partially in the roadway on the northbound side. The victim was identified as Jobson, and was pronounced deceased on the scene”
“Investigators are seeking answers in both cases and ask anyone with information to please come forward.”
When you contact CrimeStoppers, you will remain anonymous. If you have any information regarding these investigations, please immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000.