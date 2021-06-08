Crews Proctor, Sylacauga leads 4A-5A all-county team

The Sylacauga High School boy’s basketball team fell two games short of accomplishing their ultimate goal of winning the AHSAA Class 5A state championship. The Aggies used a postseason run to reach the Final Four for the second time in four years.
Sylacauga (22-4) fell to eventual state champion Lee-Huntsville 67-25 in the Class 5A state semifinals. Still, Sylacauga had a stellar 2020-2021 campaign. The Aggies embarrassed rival Talladega 66-32 to win the 5A, Area 8 championship.
The road back to the Final Four wasn’t an easy one for the Aggies. After earning a commanding 72-42 over Pike Road in the sub-regional game, Sylacauga had to come from behind in two games to clinch a berth into the Final Four.
“I really believe we lost to the best team in 1A-7A, “Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “I believe they were the best team in the entire state. We did so many great things here, but it was a reflection of not me but this team and the leaders that were on this team. Crews Proctor, Josiah Graham, Chris Tywmon, and Caleb Burns were so solid for us all year as leaders. They held everyone accountable for doing the little details of the press and the core values that we have. They get all the credit in the world for that.”
Coming into the season the Aggies were looking to get over the hump in the regional finals where Sylacauga’s season ended the previous two years. The Aggies won a pair of nail-biters during this postseason run.
Sylacauga used a run in the final minute to defeat Carroll 70-65 in the 5A Southeast Regional semifinals. Sylacauga overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Greenville 70-63 to win the Southeast Regional championship.
“They willed their way past Greenville,” Fullington said. “They found a way through grit, heart, and determination to beat Carroll. It was just unbelievable, it really was. It was a special season for all the adversity that we went through. It was a special season. It is something that I will never forget as a coach.”
Sylacauga’s stellar season didn’t go unnoticed as it had eight players make the 4A-5A all-county team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Crews Proctor was selected as the 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year. The all-state guard averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game for the Aggies.
Proctor stepped up for the Aggies in the postseason. Proctor scored 31 points in a 70-65 win over Carroll in the semi