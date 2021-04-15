Crews Proctor leads Sylacauga to championship in golf debut

SYLACAUGA — Crews Proctor is known for his basketball skills, but on Thursday he was able to show his talent on the golf course. In the first tournament of his career, Proctor earned co-low medalist alongside teammate Jesse Langford as he shot a 47 which help Sylacauga defeat Fayetteville 209-248 in the 2021 Talladega County Golf Tournament at Sylacauga Country Club
“It is nice to come out here and pick up something new and be successful,” Proctor said. “We won the county tournament that is good for Sylacauga and for the golf team. It is nice to have low medalist that will push me to get better. Jesse also shot as low as me, so it good for us to place as low medalist.”
Sylacauga head coach Greg Lane was encouraged by the way his team played on Thursday. The Aggies fell to Fayetteville earlier in the season. Lane was pleased with the way his golfers lowered their scores from the first match with the Wolves.
“My three upperclassmen were the ones that carried us,” Sylacauga head coach Greg Lane said. “Jesse Langford and Cole are both seniors. Luke Tankersly is also a senior. After that, I’m dealing with seventh and eighth graders. Quite a few of them this is their first year playing golf, so it is a work in progress.”
Sylacauga had four golfers to earn all-county honors as Luke Tankersly (54) and Lincoln Kirk (61) joined Proctor and Langford. Fayetteville’s Brady Ritchie, Brody Nowland also earned all-tournament honors.
Langford shared top honors of the match with Proctor, but the senior wasn’t pleased with how he performed.
“It really (isn’t) that good of a score, but I guess I got the job done,” Langford said.
Even though Langford wasn’t pleased with his day on the course, Lane was pleased with the way his golfers performed on Thursday.
“I am going to make them play it off later because they tied,” Lane said. “Jesse has been with me for three years. He transferred in, so he had to sit out a year, but he played last year and this year. He has gotten better each year. I am proud that he was able to get that. For Crews, this was his first tournament. He had basketball and then he asked me about doing this. This was his first tournament so for him to do that it’s pretty cool.”
Proctor who earned all-state honors in basketball only began playing golf in March. The senior said he needed a way to pass time during his last semester of high school is what made him pursue golf.
“Definitely COVID and not having anything to do,” Proctor said. “I came out here because my dad plays a lot and I’m just starting. I’m trying to get better because it is something to do outside and it is pretty fun to play.”
For Proctor winning the county championship in golf is icing for the great career he had at Sylacauga.
“It is fun to leave somewhat of a legacy behind me,” Proctor said. “People will remember the name of teammates and coaches and try to win as much as possible.”