COVID concerns will sideline Victory Christian, Pell City on Friday

PELL CITY -- Three area teams from the Daily Home’s coverage area will not be in action Friday due to COVID-19.
Pell City’s football team will be sidelined due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers canceled Friday’s game against Calera due to COVID-19 exposure. The decision to cancel was made on Thursday afternoon.
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said there were several exposures on the team.
Lee said that they were going to reassess this weekend to see how they should handle next week’s contest against Arab. The forfeit puts the Panthers at 1-4 on the season.
Victory Christian’s football team also will be off for the second week in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Lions canceled Friday’s game against Fayetteville due to COVID exposure. A school administrator, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the Lions will be able to return to the field on Oct.2 against Ider.
The forfeit drops the Lions to 3-3 on the season.
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said that the Wolves will not try to find a replacement opponent for Victory Christian.
The forfeit win improves the Wolves record to 2-3 on the season.