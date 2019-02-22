PELL CITY -- Fairhope attorney Sam Irby, the president of the Alabama State Bar, spoke at the St. Clair County Bar Association luncheon at the City Market Grill & Buffet on Thursday.
“The door to the bar building is always opened to you,” he told local attorneys and judges. “We want you to feel welcome to contact us.”
Irby, like about 60 percent of the attorneys in the state, is a small firm practitioner. He took over as the Alabama State Bar president last year.
Irby described the inner workings of the Alabama State Bar to those who in attendance Thursday. He said since being elected president, he has traveled across the state, speaking to state bar members.
“The whole state is changing, growing,” Irby said.
Irby is the 143rd president of the 18,200-member organization.
Alabama State Bar Executive Director Phillip McCallum also spoke. McCallum talked to bar members about court funding, or the lack thereof.
He said court costs continue to escalate, but funds the courts collect are not necessarily funding the rising costs for court operations across the state.
“It’s a broken system that everyone knows about,” McCallum said.
But, he said, there is no fix on the table.
McCallum said the courts help support many worthy agencies and services throughout the state, but that assistance pulls funds away from the courts.
“It’s a complicated issue. There’s no simple fix,” he said. “You just can’t pull the funding away. You just can’t cut it off. So the question is, how do you do it (adequately fund the courts)?”
For the past two years, courts throughout the state have begun documenting exactly where the money they collect is going.
“The courts collected $457 million, and out of that, $67.2 million was given to the General Fund,” McCallum said. “That’s a significant number.”
He added Alabama has some of the highest court costs in the country.
McCallum said much of the funds collected in the courts are being used in their respective local communities, which in effect, helps local economies.
He pointed to the St. Clair County court system, where the courts collected $5.4 million during a one-year period. Of that amount, $3 million was dispersed back into the community, and $1.5 million was used for non-court expenses, leaving only a small percentage of money for direct court costs.
“That’s something we need to be talking about,” McCallum said.
He said the way money from the different court systems is used also varies from county to county because of the introduction of local legislation in Montgomery.
McCallum said there are concerns about whether the courts are receiving adequate funding, which he said is required under the state constitution.