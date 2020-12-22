Couple's new home gets foundation from old Childersburg High School (updated with photos)

There is something special, a sense of arrival and completion, upon building a home.
But the home Candice and Russ Hightower recently completed near Lay Lake in Childersburg is special in another way, and not just to its new occupants.
According to Candice Hightower, the bricks on the couple’s new home came from the old Childersburg High School building, which was demolished more than 20 years ago.
“The school was built in 1922 and educated/saw our grandparents, parents and my husband through graduation,” she said. “When the old building was demolished in 1999, my father, a CHS alum, paid to have the ‘old reds’ delivered to the field behind his home, with plans of gifting them to me for use on my future ‘forever home.’”
She added that her father, Steve Acklin, didn’t remember exactly who he talked to at the time. “He said he stopped by when they were doing the demolition and spoke to the foreman over the project … over 20 years ago,” she said.
The bricks sat in reserve on the Acklin property for nearly two decades.
“When my husband and I bought land on Lay Lake in 2018, Daddy began the difficult job of cleaning each brick by hand and stacking them on pallets for moving later,” Candice said. “For a year, he cleaned and stacked, often with the help of my mother, Tammy Duvall Acklin, and oldest brother, Cody Acklin.
“I instantly loved the brick but was overwhelmed by the amount of work ahead. Daddy just replied, ‘Take it one brick at a time.’”
That turned out to be a pretty tall order.
There were more than 25,000 bricks to be cleaned and moved. Those bricks now make up the foundation, the entryway and the fireplace of the Hightower’s new home.
During construction, Acklin was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had to undergo surgery.
“He returned a week later to finish the job,” Hightower said. “This was a labor of love and this house means so much to me because of the history and, most importantly, that my daddy’s hands have touched each and every individual brick.”
Also, she added, “So many Childersburg High graduates, friends and family have reached out after seeing my story on Facebook to say how special this is to them. I think it has been a fun journey to watch, and they feel connected, too, because of the history.
“(The bricks) now hold the memories and history of Childersburg High. I love Childersburg and the people there and feel like they are almost owed this -- it’s their home too.”