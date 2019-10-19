COAL CITY – A countywide pep rally was held last week at the St. Clair County Head Start.
Executive Director of Head Start Latoya Threatt said October is Head Start Awareness Month.
“At least once a year, we do this pep rally for our students here,” Threatt said. “What we are doing is trying to illustrate the pipeline for our children from preschool to high school. Ultimately, that’s where they are going to go."
Threatt said this year, officials added a literacy component to the pep rally as the Pell City Rotary Club created “Bedtime in the Boxes.”
“Each of our students received a box that has bedtime treats, bedtime stories, pajamas, etc., so parents could spend time reading to their children,” Threatt said. “Increasing their vocabulary also increases their school readiness and, ultimately, their success in school. I thank the Pell City Rotary Club for its willingness to share to help these children.”
Threatt said the pep rally gives officials an opportunity to get everyone together in the county and in Pell City so the Head Start children can see the feeder programs.
“All of our children here at Head Start will feed into one of those schools at some point in their career,” Threatt said. “This gives the high school students the chance to interact with our children who are at Head Start.
“Many of the high school students here today, whether they are football players, cheerleaders or band members, many were Head Start graduates. We are so proud to see them in their success, but we also want to give our children some role models to look up to.
“We want our children here at Head Start to know they can be in the band, be a cheerleader or play football one day. We want them to know that it is so important for them to, first and foremost, get a good education.”
Football players, coaches and cheerleaders from Ashville, Ragland, Pell City, Springville and St. Clair County high schools we on hand to participate in the pep rally.