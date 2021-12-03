County rivalry game canceled after incident spurs fans to evacuate

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga-Talladega High School boys basketball game was canceled on Friday night after unconfirmed reports of a gun sighting forced fans to evacuate from the gym during halftime.
During the intermission, fans appeared to run in from the lobby shouting at others to get out of the building. Most of the fans present ran toward the hallway opposite of the lobby, with many choosing to exit out the back of the building. Others chose to remain huddled in the hallway, with some expressing concerns about a gun sighting.
In the immediate aftermath of the panicked exodus, the game officials discussed both clearing the gymnasium of all fans for the second half or calling off the game altogether. Ultimately the officials and administrators of both schools decided to cancel the game.
Talladega Supertantant Dr. Quentin Lee said it was unfortunate what happened on Friday night. Lee believes the game officials, as well as administrators from both schools, made the best decision to ensure the safety of the students and fans.
“There were some kids that got to arguing, but it hasn’t been confirmed that it has been Talladega kids or Sylacauga kids, “Lee said of the information that he gathered. “The police are working on it, trying to identify. We really don’t know the details other than the referees felt it was unsafe to continue the game, and they called the game. It’s embarrassing, but we have to do what’s in the best interest. I appreciate Sylacauga and our administration working together to keep the students and fans safe. ”
Lee said Talladega will take measures to keep fans safe when they enter Talladega High School for basketball games.
“We will definitely have to use the metal detectors that we have in place,” Lee said. “We really have to promote that culture of good sportsmanship. Unfortunately, things like this happen, and the players have to pay the penalty for the decision of others. They didn’t choose for the game to end, they didn’t tell somebody to come to act up. They were out there working on their craft playing. That’s the unfortunate part. We always have to be vigilant and take those extra security measures just like we have to do from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during school. You can’t take anything for granted, and we have to make sure we act in safety for everything. I applaud the efforts, they handled the situation correctly and both systems are working together to resolve it.”
This is the second-consecutive Sylacauga home game to end with some sort of incident. Last February, in the Aggies’ final home game of the season, Pike Road players were involved in an altercation with Sylacauga fans moments after the game ended.
Sylacauga led Talladega 32-24 at the time the game was canceled.