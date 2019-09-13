TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The County Line Volunteer Fire Department recently received a $25,957.14 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a press release from the office of Congressman Mike Rogers.
The grant will be used to purchase new operations and safety equipment, officials note.
“Talladega County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said. “I congratulate County Line Volunteer Fire Department for receiving this grant and hope it will ultimately help to increase the safety for all local citizens.”
Rogers said the grant should be awarded under the 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, an essential federal program that supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to “award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies.”
These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.
“I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the 3rd (Congressional) District,” Rogers said.
Rogers serves as ranking member on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress.