TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Construction on the new Choccolocco Bridge on County Road 207 continues and is on schedule, according to Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins.
“Hopefully, the bridge will be completed between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, as long as the weather and subcontractor scheduling doesn’t cause any delays,” Robbins said. “Because of this, it is difficult to nail down an exact date of when everything will be finished.”
Robbins said workers will begin pouring concrete to the bridge’s second footing the middle of next week, weather permitting.
“The new bridge will be slightly longer,” Robbins said. “It will be 470 feet in length, from end to end. This is about 1.5 times larger than the length of a football field, to put it into context.”
Robbins added the new bridge will not have the same 3 ton weight restriction as the old bridge.
“Everything will be in compliance with ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation), and the new bridge will be much safer for school buses and other larger vehicles to cross,” he said.
Robbins noted Jensen Construction is serving as the primary contractor for the project.
“They are a very efficient and professional company, who has built enormous bridge projects all over the central part of the United States,” he said.“I stopped by the site earlier this week and saw about 10 guys working from cranes. They have not quit or slacked up, despite the hearsay.”
Robbins added no traffic problems are expected during the rest of construction.
“The current road detour will be the route for commuters until the project is complete,” Robbins said. “We request that boats or those in the water to not get too close to the construction site for their own protection and safety.”
Work on the replacement of the bridge began in November 2017, Robins noted.
Robbins said the project was let to contract by ALDOT as part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP).
“The project costs $5,720,027, with ALDOT funding 80 percent and Talladega County funding the remaining 20 percent,” Robbins said.
According to Robbins, the previous bridge was built in 1960s and would have likely been closed in 2018, regardless of the replacement project, due to its dilapidated state.
“Bridge projects of this size take time,” Robbins said. “Due to it being over a body of water, there are more safety and logistical steps in the process. There are also many rules, regulations and requirements that must be followed to ensure a quality job for the traveling public. Your patience and understanding for the duration of the project is appreciated.”
For more information, contact the Talladega County Engineer’s office at 256-761-2130. For a more detailed timeline of the project, visit http://www.talladegacountyal.org.