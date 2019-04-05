PELL CITY – St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke presented several items on his report at the last County Commission meeting, including filling two vacant positions in the Road Department.
The commission approved Dahlke’s recommendation of hiring Wayne Baswell to the Road Worker II position and Josh Burttrum to the Operator I position. Both hires are effective with the current pay period.
In another matter, Dahlke and his crew are relocating a portion of Hazelwood Drive in Pell City. One of the property owners has asked for a relocation assistance appeal.
Dahlke said the property owner did not agree with the relocation expense numbers from the appraisal.
“This is a project that the county and the city of Pell City have partnered in,” Dahlke said. “Pell City is paying for the appraiser.”
The commission approved a three-person appeal board to hear arguments from both sides. Wayne Tucker, Todd Ray and Britton Falkner were appointed to the board.
Dahlke also gave an update on crews and projects, saying the storm damage from a few weeks ago has all been cleaned up.
“The only active project ongoing in the county currently is at St. Clair 10 in Moody, where McCartney Construction is starting striping on the road,” Dahlke said.
In other business concerning the Road Department, the commission:
Approved a contract with the city of Ashville to demolish the gas station on U.S. 231 just before the red light at the courthouse square if you are coming from Pell City. Dahlke said this area will be used for parking. The estimated cost for the demolition is $5,050, and the county will pay for it;
Approved paving three parking areas at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Approved a resolution giving the Alabama Department of Transportation the go-ahead to let a scour countermeasures project for the bridge on U.S. 78 in Riverside over the Coosa River. Dahlke said this is basically maintenance work, and the funding will come from ALDOT. Bridge scour is the process of erosion around a bridge foundation caused by flooding; and
Approved an agreement with the River Oaks Homeowners Association that will allow the association to take over the responsibility for all traffic signs throughout the River Oaks Subdivision.
