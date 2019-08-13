The Talladega County Commission during its meeting Monday unanimously authorized an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace a bridge over Dry Creek on Berney Station Road in Talladega.
“The bridge is at the intersection of Districts 2, 3 and 5,” Talladega County engineer Shannon Robbins said. “It’s located near the dirt road that takes you up Germany Mountain.”
Robbins noted the project is estimated to cost $722,400.
“The county was recently awarded an allocation of $409,920, from the Federal Land Access Program,” he said. “The county applied for the grant back in 2015. Funds must be used for transportation projects within the national forest and federal lands.”
According to Robbins, the remaining project costs will be funded by revenue from the recently passed state gas tax increase.
“The numbers for how much the county will be distributed will not be released until late this year, into early next year,” he said, “but we expect it will be enough to cover the rest of the needed funding.”
Robbins said the current bridge is several decades old, but is still safe to travel for vehicles that meet its weight limit of 13 tons.
“The bridge is 133 feet long, and the new bridge should be close to, or the exact same measurements,” he said. “The project is in its very early stages. It will likely be over a year before actual construction work begins.”
A timeline for the work has not been set, Robbins said.
In other business, the commission:
•Amended the July 22 agenda to add more detailed descriptions of surplus property in Sylacauga, which will be donated to the City of Sylacauga, if approved by the Sylacauga City Council;
•Approved the purchase of the AS/400 server currently being leased by the Revenue Department from IBM Credit LLC for $5,887;
•Approved the following nominations for the County Board of Equalization: Joe Porter, Greg Tubbs and Sidney Fomby;
•Reappointed Judy McSween to the Talladega County Board of Registrars, effective Oct. 1;
•Approved a two-day salary adjustment due to split-pay limitations dictated by the Retirement Systems of Alabama for a county Highway Department employee;
•Tabled a request to approve an update to the accounting tech job description;
•Tabled a request for an employee transfer to the accounting tech position for the revenue department;
•Approved expenditures in the amount of $883,368.77;
•Announced Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham will have a community cleanup Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Talladega County Central High School; and
•Announced Commissioner Tony Haynes will have a community cleanup Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Country Club Estates, 350 Ridgeway Circle in Renfroe:
The next Commission meeting will be Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.