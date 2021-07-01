County board of education approves staffing changes at Childersburg

The Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved a slate of personnel recommendations June 24 that will lead to some familiar faces being seen in new places, particularly at Childersburg High School.
Former Childersburg High School principal Dr. Quentin Lee recently accepted the position of Talladega City Schools Superintendent; the county board accepted his resignation last week.
Michael Pinson, previously the assistant principal at Childersburg Middle School, will succeed Lee as principal at Childersburg High School.
Dalisha Cardwell, digital learning specialist at Childersburg Middle, will move into the assistant principal’s office, replacing Pinson.
Current Childersburg High assistant principal Britanni Brown is being promoted to principal of Fayetteville School, and Childersburg High School digital learning specialist will move into the assistant principal position being vacated by Brown.
Brown is replacing Fayetteville principal Amy Smith, who is being transferred to be the principal of Watwood Elementary School in Sylacauga.
Childersburg High will also be getting a new physical education teacher, Taylor Craven, a new health care science teacher, Warren Duke and a new English teacher, Julie Brooke Hughes.
Also during the June 24 meeting, the board:
- Approved a low bid from Etowah Chemical Sales and Service for $1,180.29
- Approved a low bid from Regional Produce for $309,764.
- Accepted the resignations of Chante Chatman (third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary) and Jennifer Daniel (second grade teacher at Stemley Elementary). Both are accepting positions with other systems.
- Hired Marie Adams (first grade at Watwood), Cynthia Allen (pre-k instructional assistant at Stemley Road), Anastasia Bagwell (kindergarten at Watwood), Hanah Bartlett (fifth grade at Childersburg Middle), Jessica Boyd (Child Nutrition Program at Fayetteville), Juana Curtis (special education instructional and bus assistant at Munford Elementary), Anthony Entrekin (English at B.B. Comer High School), Tylene Brown Harrell (second grade at Stemley), Raley Keith (pre-K instructional assistant at Munford Elementary), Alyssa McDaniel (sixth grade at Drew Middle), Terri McDonald (CNP at Fayetteville), Tiana Ragland (LPN at Talladega County Central), Carolyn Setzer (CNP at Lincoln High), Shicara Smith (third grade at Lincoln Elementary) and Jamie Thompson (CNP assistant at Munford High).
- Transferred Brandi McDaniel from fifth grade at B.B. Comer Elementary to gifted instructor at the same school; Patricia Shields from Munford High School special education instructional and bus assistant to special education instructional assistant at Munford High and Karin Woodruff from Lincoln Elementary School teacher to tech instruction specialist.