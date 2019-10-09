CHILDERSBURG -- Counterfeit bills have been detected at Renasant Bank in Childersburg over the last two weeks, according to branch Manager Janice Grohs.
“During the last two weeks, we have recovered three $20 counterfeit bills and a counterfeit $50 bill,” Gohs said. “We are unsure of the source at this time, but this happens about twice a year or so. It’s not that uncommon.The bills have been given to the Childersburg Police Department, who will now turn them over to the federal government.”
Grohs noted there are several ways for someone to detect counterfeit currency.
“Besides identifying them with a counterfeit pen marker, many times it is very noticeable the bills are fake, if studied,” Gohs said. “They often just feel different and will have errors on the back.”
Grohs said many recovered counterfeit bills have “for motion pictures only” written on the back.
“These are used in movies but can be purchased online,” she said. “A lot of times the suspect will hand the bills face down to cashiers during a transaction because of this. It’s not something a person would catch right away.”
Grohs added it is crucial for business owners to always be alert and report any currency that seems fake, even if the counterfeit pens don’t detect them.
“The pens aren’t as reliable as they used to be, so it’s important to inspect the bills,” Grohs said.
Additionally, Grohs said counterfeit bills can often be detected by holding them up to the light.
“The ink and numbers in the corners should change colors,” she said. “On a current note, it should change from copper to green. If you have a questionable bill, we, or any area bank, will be glad to inspect it for you.”
Efforts to reach the Childersburg Police Department were unsuccessful Wednesday.
