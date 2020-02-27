Countdown to April in Talladega 2020 begins with unveiling of participating homes, buildings

TALLADEGA -- The runup to April in Talladega is officially underway.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce announced the homes on this year’s tour during a Business After Hours event at First Bank of Alabama on Thursday night, as the Chamber has for the last four years.
According to Chamber Director Jason Daves, April in Talladega is the longest-standing annual event in the city.
“But it doesn’t just happen,” Daves said. “People volunteer, they serve, the meet every month to start planning the next one as soon as one is over.”
Chad Thomas, representing the April in Talladega Committee, also thanked all of the homeowners who open up their homes every year.
“It’s a big deal,” he said. “It will make you get some things done that you might have put off otherwise.”
The tour this year is April 17-18. The buildings on this year’s tour include the Hurst residence (Jemison-Rew Home) on Coffee Street and the Smith Home on South Street, both built in the 1890s; the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Regions Guest House on Oak Street, built in 1907; the McCullough Home on Maple Drive; and the newly opened Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art on the campus of Talladega College.
As in previous years, there will also be a cemetery tour, and the weekend will end with a block party on The Square on Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m. The block party will feature vendors, a kid zone and live music courtesy of Kudzu.
The city of Talladega is a major sponsor of the block party, according to Daves.
First United Methodist Church will host a luncheon Friday, and Talladega Bottling Works will host one Saturday, according to Thomas. Separate tickets will be required for the two events.
Friday night, Heritage Hall will host the annual wine and cheese tasting, along with a photography exhibit called “Into the 20th Century: Snapshots in time.” Admission is a $5 donation.
Tickets for the home tour and related events are $25, with student tickets available at $10 each. They will go on sale at the Chamber of Commerce next week.