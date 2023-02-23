Council votes to shed new light on Childersburg City Hall

The Childersburg City Council voted 4-1 this week to approve the purchase of 44 new exterior lights for City Hall at a cost of $12,000, including all materials and installation.
Councilman Tommy Ivey cast the dissenting vote.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the new lights are similar to the ones recently installed at the Water Department building. They will be “down lights,” not flood lights, and will be placed all around the building.
They will be installed by Gary Craft Electrical.
Ivey said he was not opposed to the new lighting per se, but felt that the project might involve too many. He said he wanted some extra time to consider the proposal before voting.
Although there was not a formal vote taken, the council also agreed to take down the plastic sheeting that has separated the county offices inside city hall that has been there since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has installed iWave air purifiers at City Hall and all other city buildings.
In their recent meeting, the council:
— Agreed to purchase a 2023 Ford Expedition as an administrative vehicle for $50,071. It will be replacing a 2007 Ford Excursion.
— Named Wesson their voting delegate to the Annual League Convention Business Meeting, with Councilman Bradnon Robinson and Councilwoman Angie Twymon as alternates.
— Hired Cutting Edge for landscaping at the community center for $13,905, using bond funds.
— Agreed to purchase materials to roof the softball batting cages from Davis Metal Roofing at $14,522.32.
— Approved the purchase of eight memory foam mattresses for the fire department at a total cost not to exceed $2,000.
— Announced that the Coosa Chamber of Commerce Banquet would be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.