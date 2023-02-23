 Skip to main content
Council votes to shed new light on Childersburg City Hall

The Childersburg City Council voted 4-1 this week to approve the purchase of 44 new exterior lights for City Hall at a cost of $12,000, including all materials and installation.

Councilman Tommy Ivey cast the dissenting vote.