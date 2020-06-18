Council shows little support for revised Talladega city job descriptions, pay scales

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council once again declined to approve a set of revised job descriptions and pay scales Monday night, when a motion by Council President Joe Power died for lack of a second. The revisions were approved by the Employee Committee and the Civil Service Board in March.
The council agreed to discuss the changes again during a work session June 29 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
The revisions first came before the council last month but were automatically tabled when Councilman Trae Williams voted against immediate consideration. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson abstained. They were presented again earlier this month, but no motion for approval was made.
During the meeting at which there was no motion for approval, City Manager Beth Cheeks encouraged council members to meet with her individually to discuss any questions or concerns they might have. Cheeks said Monday that all council members had actually done so between the two meetings.
“I don’t understand why you don’t want to be legally compliant,” Cheeks said, pointing out that three positions at the municipal airport and four employees who have been handling in-house payroll for more than a year are already doing those jobs on a temporary basis and without a formal job description. Since these employees are already being paid for the jobs they are doing, the revisions would not result in any additional expenditures, she said.
During public discussion, the council has largely been mum about the reasons for their opposition, although when he voted against immediate consideration last month, Williams said he disapproved of the civil service system (which is established by state law) generally and would prefer a merit-based approach. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked if all employee salaries could be frozen.
The two-full time and one part-time employee at the airport had previously been employees of the Talladega Superspeedway, as the airport’s fixed base operator. When the track did not renew the agreement to run the airport after half a century last fall, the airport automatically reverted to the city. Because the city had never operated the airport before, there were no job descriptions available covering necessary employees.
The current board employees are working for the city as temporary workers for the time being. If the job descriptions are approved, the positions would be advertised and they would have to apply for their current jobs.
Cheeks added that the city had taken over its own payroll last year or the year before, which resulted in extra duties for employees in the finance and human resources offices. These employees had been given step raises to reflect the additional responsibilities, but those responsibilities were not included in their job descriptions. The duties of the purchasing director had also been changed, with the city planner and building inspector now falling under the supervision of the manager.
The other changes were in the police department, where some job descriptions had been modified and a new description had been added for a street crimes unit officer.
“Having employees working without accurate job descriptions is just not fair,” Cheeks said.
Also Monday night, the council:
- Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear in airport board member Travis Griffin;
- Heard that the newly formed Disability Advisory Committee had met and will give a full report at the next council meeting. Members also discussed the recent purchase of an additional public transportation vehicle, bringing the total up to three;
- Approved Cheeks’ evaluation form;
- Stayed the demolition of a house on McAlpine Street at the request of the owner, who is renovating it but fell behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Approved weed abatements on 10 properties throughout the city;
- Surplussed a retired police dog and donated him to Chief Jason Busby, who has been serving as his handler;
- Approved an agreement with InSite Engineering for $69,500 for construction, engineering and inspection of upgrades at all three city wastewater plants;
- Approved a $78,600 contract with InSite for dam repairs and access phase II, as required by the city’s insurance carrier;
- Voted 4-1 to approve a contract for sewer inspections for $150,000, with Spratlin casting the dissenting vote. Spratlin said she did not disapprove of the project specifically but felt that the council was spending too much money at one time. All of the above projects were already included in the water and sewer department’s capital improvement budget;
- Approved a $9,991 contract for GPS for water and sewer training and support;
- Herd Cheeks explain, in response to a question from Power, that InSite has worked with the water and sewer department for more than 10 years, was familiar with the system and infrastructure and would not face the learning curve another engineering firm would;
- Approved $500 to buy an ad in the program for the Miss Alabama USA pageant, where Brittany Harvell of Talladega is a finalist. The winner will go on to compete in Miss USA;
- Heard Patterson commend Kelsey Gallahair for her work on updating the city’s social media and online presence; and
- Heard Cheeks report that the City Board of Education had deeded the East Side Head Start property to the city, but the city was waiting on federal clearance before taking any action on the property.