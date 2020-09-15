Council approves project to repave, change to one of busiest streets in city

SYLACAUGA – The City Council approved a project Tuesday evening to repave and make changes to one of the busiest streets in the municipality.
Michael Rice with Engineering Environment & Forestry Services Company (EEFS) made a presentation to the council on the project.
The council approved a resolution authorizing the project to resurface James Payton Boulevard from U.S. Highway 280 to its intersection with County Road 511/Old Birmingham Highway and to widen it from U.S. 280 to approximately 300 feet beyond the Walmart entrance. This will add a dedicated turn lane at the Walmart entrance.
Rice said it had been some 20 years since the asphalt had been put down on the street.
“It is in pretty bad shape. It is one of the busiest streets in the city with between 4,000 to 6,000 cars traveling it a day,” he said.
Rice explained the state had committed $250,000 from the Alabama Department of Transportation for the project.
In the resolution approving the project, the city committed local funds in the amount of $215,000 to complete the endeavor.
Mayor James Heigl was authorized to execute related documents, including a funding agreement with ALDOT for its allocation upon approval of the proposed project.
The project will utilize the ALDOT funding of $250,000 and local funds of $215,000 to complete the project estimated at $463,555.
Other projects
The council also authorized replacing a bridge on Walnut Road at Alabama Highway 21 and repairing, stabilizing and improvements to the existing Hickory Street ditch.
The estimated construction cost of the bridge project is $350,000, with a local commitment of 5 percent. The city will apply for ALDOT grant funds for the remainder of the project.
In addition, the council approved a professional services agreement of $4,000 with Rice to prepare and submit an application to ALDOT for the funding.
A professional services agreement in the amount of $37,200, plus additional fees for easement acquisition and access agreements, was approved with James Cassidy of InSite Engineering to prepare plans for the Hickory Street ditch.
All three moves authorize the mayor to execute professional services agreements.
Additional information on Tuesday’s meeting will be in an upcoming edition of the Daily Home.