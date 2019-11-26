Talladega Police this morning were investigating a Friday night shooting on Washington Avenue that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Courtney Jamar Brown was shot in Talladega around midnight Friday and was initially taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. He was then transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he died of an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Brown’s body was transported to the state forensics lab, where an autopsy will be performed.
Few details of the police investigation were available Tuesday morning.
According to the incident media log released Monday morning, investigators are also looking into a shooting into an occupied dwelling that was reported several hours after Brown died, but it was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were related.
Brown’s is the fourth fatal shooting in the city of Talladega during 2019. Two of those investigations were closed with arrests, one on a murder charge and one on a manslaughter charge. The third case remains open.
The Daily Home will provide more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-2114.