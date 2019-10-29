TALLADEGA -- The coronation of Mr. and Miss Talladega College 2019-20 will be Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in DeForest Chapel.
Miss Talladega College De’Jha Alexandria Billingsley and Mr. Talladega College Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Ndiaye are leaders on campus and in the community.
Billingsley, a senior majoring in psychology, is an honor student.
She spent the summer assisting Talladega High School students enrolled in the Upward Bound program at Talladega College. Billingsley has also held many leadership roles on campus. She is a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and the Talladega College Choir. Billingsley also served as Miss Psychology 2018-19.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native says she believes in “blooming with grace” wherever she is planted.
Business administration/accounting major Ndiaye, who is known by many in the Talladega community as “Bamba,” is also an active leader.
He has served as president of the Presidential Honor Society, president of the Talladega College International Club and a member of the Black Gentlemen Coalition.
Bamba, a native of Thies, Senegal, has impacted local high school students by serving in the Upward Bound program. The Tom Joyner Foundation awarded Bamba a Hercules Scholarship in recognition of his outstanding academic achievements as well as his leadership on campus.