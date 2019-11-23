TALLADEGA -- The coronation of Mr. and Miss Talladega College 2019-20 was Nov. 15 during the school’s Founders’ Weekend celebration.
Mr. Talladega College Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Ndiaye and Miss Talladega College De’Jha Billingsley were crowned by Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and Chairman of the Talladega College board of trustees Isaiah Hugley.
Other highlights included the introduction of the Royal Court: Miss Senior Pauline Hunter, Mr. Senior Tyler Brown, Miss Junior Patria Gatson, Mr. Junior Jamal Hairston, Miss Sophomore Kiara Roberts, Mr. Sophomore Tyler Walker, Miss Freshman Armani McFadden and Mr. Freshman William Selmon Jr.
Miss TC’s Doll Jeleah Hendricks was also presented.
Dancing Stars Inc. founder Shannon Darby and performers Payne Ernest, Jaharia Douglas, Tarea Carter and Yvonne Hamilton performed a creative dance routine to the song “What the World Needs Now.”
Miss Talladega College 2018-19 Licole Bursey gave her farewell salute, and Trey Kirksey sang.
The following Talladega College campuswide kings and queens were also introduced: Miss Ish Kaitlyn Bowman, Miss Shores Angelica Soloman, Mr. Choir Niran Sanders, Miss Choir Rena Coats, Miss F5 Chaniaya McKenzie, Miss International Anjolaoluwa Lawani, Miss Presidential Honor Society Carlesia Nunnally, Mr. Psychology Jarmarcus Brown, Miss Psychology Alexandria McDavid, Little Miss Sister Circle Ashanti Simmons, Mr. Social Work Jatavis Gooden, Miss Social Work Hayley Jackson, Mr. TC Toonam Andre Bryant, Miss TC Toonami Victoria Will, Miss UNCF Ja'Myre Redd, Miss Alpha Kappa Alpha Alexis Scott, Miss Delta Sigma Theta Diamond Jolly and Mr. Kappa Alpha Psi Jon Smith.
The mistress of ceremonies was Miss Darrelyne Jackson.
The ceremony was followed by a reception, which was attended by alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members.