Corbin Smith leads Munford past Talladega

TALLADEGA — Corbin Smith accounted for 262 yards and two touchdowns in Munford’s 42-28 win over county rival Talladega on Friday night.
Smith had a career night as he rushed for 190 yards and had 72 receiving yards for the Lions.
“Man, that joker is tough,” Munford coach Michael Easley said. “He has great vision and a great feel for the ball. We feel like running back is our best position. … I’m so proud of Corbin. He played his guts out tonight. He had to play a ton of defense too.”
Easley was pleased that they were able to get the win on the scoreboard after having such a tough week. Munford came into Thursday’s game without seven or eight starters out due to COVID-19.
“Credit to our kids. They played their butts off tonight,” Easley said. “We were down a lot of starters; we had a lot more guys that had to play more reps than they normally would in a game. I don’t know anybody that’s not tired that played for us. They played their butts off. My coaching staff did an unbelievable job of getting them ready.
“I was pretty much worthless as a head coach as I had some health stuff myself. My coaches did a good job of game planning, getting kids in the right position, and getting kids in for starters that were out. I’m really happy with everybody the kids and the coaching staff. Credit to Talladega they were also without a lot of kids. “
Smith had touchdown runs of 2 yards and 19 yards against the Tigers. His 19-yard rush for a score gave the Lions a 34-21 lead with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Talladega, however, responded on the ensuing kickoff as Malik Williams went 86 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to 35-28.
With 4:13 left in the game, Talladega decided to gamble as they attempted to convert on fourth down at their 20-yard line. Talladega quarterback Kenneth Jackson tried to run for the first down but he was brought down after a three-yard gain.
The Lions put the game out of reach a few plays later as quarterback Connor Morgan called his own number for a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left in the game.
Munford recovered an onside kick on the kickoff, which allowed them to run the clock out.
Four to know
•Corbin Smith and Sylvester Smith combined for all 87 yards on the Lions’ opening possession of the game. Corbin Smith had 42 yards on the drive, while Sylvester Smith had 45 yards including a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
• Morgan played well for the Lions. The senior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns. Morgan scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 7-yard touchdown pass.
• Malik Williams and Quontavious McKenzie had a huge game for Talladega. Williams rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns. McKenzie had touchdown runs of 18 and 44 yards for the Tigers
•One of the biggest plays came in the second quarter when Munford's Garrett Foshee recovered a fumble and returned 10-yards for a touchdown to give Munford a 21-7 lead going into halftime.
Who said
•Easley on the play of Munford’s offensive line: “I don’t know what the stats were but they played their butts off and they played great. I can’t say enough about the offensive line. They blocked their butts off the entire game and they controlled the game for us. I thought Connor played well and he made great decisions in the passing game. We got thin at receiver so there were only a few plays that we could run in the passing game. I let him run and the ball and he did a great job. I’m very proud of him and I’m very proud of all of them.”
• Talladega head coach Shannon Felder on falling short on Friday: “We played hard and made a lot of mistakes. When you play a lot of inexperienced players you expect them to make mistakes. I told the guys I was proud of them for fighting hard and never giving up. Most of the guys that played tonight played offense and defense and special teams. I know the guys wanted to win, I was proud of their effort. We have to keep working, keep grinding and keep getting better.”
Next up
• Talladega (0-1) will host Saks on Friday, while Munford (1-0) will travel to Fultondale on Friday.