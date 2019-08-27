SYLACAUGA — City leaders along with members of the community celebrated the new Coosa Valley Wound Care Center during an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The recently opened center offers advanced care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
Coosa Valley Wound Care Center is at 126 S. Anniston Ave. in Sylacauga. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 256-872-7777 or visit, www.cvhealth.net/.