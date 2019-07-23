Coosa Valley Medical Wound Care Center now open in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA -- Coosa Valley Medical Center is now providing a wound care service to the community.
Coosa Valley Wound Care Center is officially open and offers advanced care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds.
CVMC has collaborated with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic and wound care services. The provider has a nationwide network of almost 700 wound care centers.
“CVMC is excited about offering wound care services to our community,” said Amy Price, chief operating/nursing officer at CVMC. “We’ve partnered with Healogics to bring first-class wound care to Sylacauga. We’re glad to be providing another service that will keep patients close to home for their care”
According to a CVMC press release, it is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S., and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population, increased rates of conditions such as diabetes and obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy.
If left untreated, wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possible amputation of the affected limb.
Coosa Valley Wound Care offers an evidence-based systematic approach to advanced wound care.
A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and or non-invasive vascular assessment.
The staff includes Dr. Regina Phillips and nurse practitioner Qunicy Leach.
Phillips received her medical degree from UAB and completed her residency at Emory University in Atlanta. She specializes in wound care.
Leach has been in the medical field since 1995. He previously served as nurse manager for the emergency unit at CVMC.
Phillips and Leach noted a treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to his/her primary physician to continue routine care.
“We want to help give our patients the best quality of life possible,” Phillips said
Additionally, the center is equipped with Healogics’ newest technologies.