Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga honored by American Heart Association

SYLACAUGA -- The Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
According to a post on Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Facebook page, the award “recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.”
Efforts to reach Coosa Valley Medical Center officials for additional comment were unsuccessful Friday.
For more information on the award visit, www.heart.org/.
