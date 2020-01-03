Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga honored by American Heart Association

The Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. 

SYLACAUGA -- The Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. 

According to a post on Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Facebook page, the award “recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.”

Efforts to reach Coosa Valley Medical Center officials for additional comment were unsuccessful Friday. 

For more information on the award visit, www.heart.org/.

To learn more about Coosa Valley Medical Center and its services, go to 

www.cvhealth.net/ .

Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.

