Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga feelng impact from COVID pandemic

SYLACAUGA -- Coosa Valley Medical Center is facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of a rising case load along with staffing and expense issues, according to the facility’s top executive.
Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sisk addressed the Sylacauga City Council during a work session Tuesday.
“I wish I had better news to share,” said Sisk, who was asked to update the council on how the hospital was handling the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 17 patients were hospitalized at CVMC with COVID-19, and rates of positivity from testing at the hospital are rising again, to 26.8%, just shy of the highest rate of 28.6% in August.
CVMC has had 102 total inpatients with COVID since March, with 22 coming in November.
CVMC has issued 1,381 COVID-19 tests since March (testing has been restricted to symptomatic patients due to a limited supply of tests), and 271 of those came back positive for a 19.6% positivity rate. That rate is higher than the state average of 14.4%.
CVMC had 67 COVID-19 cases in November, matching the high mark set in July. About 25% of incoming ER patients are showing symptoms of the virus and being tested.
Sisk said the hospital had incurred $464,619 in unexpected expenses through September in responding to the virus. The CEO said making sure the hospital had enough staff to take care of patients was also an issue.
‘Unfortunately, through Monday, we had 49 CVMC employees test positive, 11 in November alone,” he said. “That represents about 10% of our workforce and continues to be a very real concern for us to continue to provide care.”
Sisk also gave preliminary information about the rollout of a vaccine that could be available to some as early as Dec. 15. CVMC purchased an ultra low temperature freezer to be able to maintain the necessary conditions for safe vaccine storage.
The hospital is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health relative to population targets and who will be first to receive the vaccine. Sisk said the first priority will be long-term care and nursing home patients, then in late December and January, to health care workers, followed by high risk general population, then finally to the general population in the spring of 2021.
Sisk encouraged everyone to be diligent in wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing hands to reduce the risk of infection.
“It’s not over. We are continuing to see the highest positivity rate since the inception of the pandemic and something that’s continuing to be with us,” he said.
Said Council President Lee Perryman, “We wanted to hear from you on how things were going. The hospital is very important to us, the city and the people we represent. We appreciate the update and look forward to better news after the holidays and people stop circulating so much.”