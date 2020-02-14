Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation sponsoring Heart & Sole Run

SYLACAUGA — The Coosa Valley Medical Center Foundation’s annual Heart & Sole Run is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, to benefit the cardiac and pulmonary program at the hospital.
The registration fee for the 5K is $25, and includes a 5K medal and t-shirt.
The top three women and men in each age group will also be recognized, CVMC officials note.
Live music will also be provided by Jonathan Bloom, of Alexander City.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. The race will begin at 9.
You may register online at www.heartandsole20202.eventbrite.com, or prior to the 5K.
The event will coincide with the medical center’s “Heart Day,” which recognizes National Heart Month.
Additionally, CVMC will be offering multiple free testings, such as electrocardiograms, cholesterol screenings, blood pressure checks and more. These will be available from 8 a.m. until noon in the hospital’s main lobby.
“Coosa Valley is blessed to be hosting our 10th annual Heart and Sole 5K,” said Jeremy Herring, director of imaging and cardiovascular services at Coosa Valley Medical Center. “Heart Day 2020 will combine the 5K with free cardiac screenings in an effort to raise cardiac awareness in the community while also supporting our Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation program. Please come out and enjoy food, fellowship, live music by Jonathan Bloom, and a guest appearance from the Chick-fil-A cow. Everyone is welcome and the screenings are totally free of charge. We look forward to seeing you there!”
For more information on Heart Day, call 256-401-4070, or visit Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Facebook page.
Coosa Valley Medical Center is at 315 W Hickory St. in Sylacauga.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.