Coosa Valley HomeCare earns top rankings from 2 national evaluation programs

SYLACAUGA -- Coosa Valley HomeCare recently received top-tier rankings from two national third-party evaluators of home health agency quality, patient satisfaction and overall performance, according to a press release.
Coosa Valley HomeCare, a local provider of home health services, is a partner of Coosa Valley Medical Center and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home health care services.
Coosa Valley HomeCare received honors from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System and the 2019 HomeCare Elite.
CMS recognized Coosa Valley HomeCare with a five star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction.The Sylacauga home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories, the release notes.
Additionally, Coosa Valley HomeCare was also named a top 500 agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. The Elite listings are compiled by ABILITY Network and DecisionHealth.
“These are two of the in-home health care industry’s most respected and meaningful indicators of excellence, and we congratulate our team members at Coosa Valley HomeCare for this remarkable achievement,” said Keith G. Myers, chairman and CEO of LHC Group, in the release. “Every day, they deliver high-quality, compassionate and efficient care to patients and families in their community.
“Their unwavering dedication to service is the reason LHC Group continues to lead our industry as the in-home care provider of choice for patients and our hospital partners around the nation.”
ABILITY, according to its website, “is a leading information technology company helping health care providers and payers simplify administrative and clinical complexity by enabling data-driven improvements in health care.”
DecisionHealth provides “news and guidance for health care practitioners and providers across the continuum of care,” according to its website.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information, contact Coosa Valley HomeCare at 256-208-0087.
