SYLACAUGA -- In its most recent report, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System recognized Coosa Valley HomeCare with a 5-star rating in both quality and patient satisfaction, according to a press release.
According to the data, the Sylacauga home health provider achieved the highest rating possible in both categories.
Coosa Valley HomeCare is a home health partner of Coosa Valley Medical Center and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home health care services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 35 states.
The CMS star ratings – issued quarterly – are highly sought after by home health providers and seen as a key differentiator and indicator of overall quality and excellence in the home health industry.
The star rating system was instituted by CMS as part of its Home Health Compare website to provide a “tool for consumers to use when choosing a home health care provider.” The system ranks providers in two categories: “Quality of Patient Care” and “Patient Satisfaction.”
The professional clinicians and support staff at Coosa Valley HomeCare serve the residents of Sylacauga and the surrounding region with quality health care in their home or at their place of residence. Home health care is an effective and affordable solution for many patients’ post-acute care needs and situations. Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home.
“The LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Coosa Valley HomeCare for this outstanding recognition of quality and commitment to serving our patients,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO, in the release. “The CMS star ratings are among the health care industry’s best indicators of who is providing best-in-class service. We couldn’t be more proud to have this outstanding team helping us carry our mission forward.”