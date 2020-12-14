Coosa Valley Elementary gives food to needy children

PELL CITY -- Coosa Valley Elementary School gave back to some families in need this Christmas with a food distribution Thursday, Dec. 10.
Several volunteers gave away food to families of students in need.
Principal Jennifer Hannah said students with food needs are usually supported by a program called Backpack Buddies, which provides food on weekends and during holiday breaks.
“But when we let out early, our Child Nutrition Program had some resources and some food that we needed to give away basically,” she said, adding the school wouldn’t be able to keep the food over the break.
Coosa Valley went to all virtual learning Dec. 8 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Hannah said she decided to reach out to parents to see if they could use the food. She said about 30 parents responded. She said she was also contacted by people who wanted to help, such as individuals from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, several parents and teachers.
Hanah said it eventually grew into a collaboration between these groups, the school, teachers and parents.
She said with the growing help, the amount of food they could give away also grew.
“It was going to be a bag of food, then it became a bag and a basket, then it became a bag, two baskets and a box, it kept growing.” Hannah said. “So I feel very confident that our students do have food for lunches from now until we return; our projected return date being Jan. 5.”
Hannah and Superintendent Dr. James Martin said other schools in the system are doing a program either through their CNP or Backpack Buddies to make sure students have food.
Martin said Christmas is about coming together as a community, and by coming together in this way, the community is able to help students. He said it speaks to the heart of Pell City that people come together in tough times.
The superintendent said he hopes the food given out helps make Christmas better for those families in need this holiday season.