COOKIE DOUGH OVERLOAD: Blue Bell announces new flavor

SYLACAUGA — Blue Bell announced a new flavor today, “Cookie Dough Overload,” as its first new flavor for 2020.
The newest flavor is described as a “tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces,” according to a Blue Bell press release.
Cookie Dough Overload is now available in the pint and half-gallon sizes for a limited time.
“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”
Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream made a return to stores last month.
The flavor is a “luscious red velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl. Red Velvet Cake is sold in the half-gallon and pint sizes,” the release says.
In addition to the Sylacauga production facility, Blue Bell has ice cream plants in Oklahoma and Texas. The Sylacauga production facility and ice cream parlor are at 423 N. Norton Ave.
