2 convicted in Talladega County have parole hearings this week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two inmates convicted in Talladega County will appear before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, including a woman serving two life sentences plus 15 years.
Hondalee Diana Chalkley, 45, formerly of Sylacauga, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing drugs to minors and one count of assault in the second degree in 2010. She was sentenced to concurrent life sentences on the distribution cases by former Circuit Judge Julian King and to 15 years in the assault case by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth.
At the time of her plea, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said Chalkley had hosted a house party in 2009 and had provided marijuana to three teenage girls, ages 13, 14 and 16. The charges related to the 16-year-old were eventually dropped, and Chalkley pleaded guilty to the other two.
The assault charge stems from an incident the same night, where she gave alcohol to a 13-year-old boy who ended up in a coma. According to court records, this victim’s family racked up over $10,000 in medical bills. At the time, Giddens observed that the boy’s blood alcohol level would be considered fatal in many adults.
Court records indicate that at the time her guilty pleas, Chalkley had five prior felony convictions, four of them in Talladega County. According to the release from the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, her first felony conviction was for burglary in the third degree in 2001. She was sentenced to two years in prison in that case.
She has served 10 years and nine months on the current cases, according to the same release.
The other Talladega case on the state docket is Jovar Laprez Gamble, 33.
Gamble was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary in the first degree in 2008. Court records show he broke into a residence occupied by a husband and wife and their infant grandchild, then struck the wife several times in the back of the head with a gun butt. He does not appear to have had any previous felony convictions.
According to the board’s press release, Gamble has served just over 12 years of his 15-year sentence.
For more information, please contact the state board at 334-353-7134.